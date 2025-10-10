Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,324 

Here is how things stand on Friday, October 10, 2025:

Fighting

Russia fired missiles and drones at Kyiv early on Friday morning, disrupting the power and water supply to parts of the city and injuring nine people, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The attack targeted energy infrastructure around Kyiv and set off a fire in a high-rise apartment building, according to Ukrainian authorities. Drone fragments also fell on several parts of the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Moscow’s ongoing attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure like railways and energy facilities are intended to “create chaos and apply psychological pressure”.

Russian forces also fired at least seven drone attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeast Ukraine on Thursday, killing a seven-year-old and injuring at least three people, according to the regional governor.

Ukrainian officials in the front-line cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine called for the evacuation of children due to an increase in drone attacks in the area.

A Ukrainian drone attack on southern Russia’s Volgograd region also triggered fires at multiple energy facilities from falling debris, according to The Moscow Times.

Diplomacy

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s prime minister, the head of the presidential office, and a senior sanctions adviser are due to meet with President Trump in the United States next week to discuss air defence, energy and sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that two Russian anti-aircraft missiles exploded near an Azerbaijan Airlines flight last year, causing the plane to crash and killing 38 people on board, according to The Moscow Times.

The newspaper said that several conflicting explanations had been given for the December 25 plane crash, including bad weather and a malfunctioning air defence system firing at Ukrainian drones.

US President Donald Trump said the US would defend Finland, a NATO ally, should it ever come under attack from Russia – but also added, “I don’t think [Putin] is going to do that.”

Trump’s remarks came after the two sides signed a deal for Finland to assist the US Coast Guard in acquiring 11 icebreaker ships to patrol the Arctic.

Economy