Kyiv (Ukraine), 28/03/2023.- Workers clean debris at the site of a downed attack drone, in a residential area of Kyiv, Ukraine, 28 March 2023. According to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, air defence systems destroyed “all Russian targets” including Shahed attack drones over night. No casualties were recorded. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO