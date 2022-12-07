RSVGPF appeals to road users to be cautious

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to all road users to be cautious when using the nation’s roads during the busy Christmas season.

Corporal Phillip King says motorists must drive with due care and attention, as traffic increases during the holiday season.

Corporal King is also encouraging drivers and pedestrians alike to use the roads wisely to avoid accidents.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/KING1.mp3

