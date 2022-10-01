Romeich Shares Sweet Message For Shenseea On Her 26th Birthday

Romeich Major pays homage to Shenseea on her 26th birthday.

When Romeich discovered Shenseea in 2015, little did he know that she would become one of the biggest artists in the world. It’s been over six years since she scored her breakout hit “Loodi” with Vybz Kartel and ShenYeng is now an international star with one album under her belt and dozens of hit singles. The Jamaican singer was born on October 1, 1996, in cool cool Mandeville. From a young age, she knew that she was destined to be great.

On Saturday, her longtime manager, Romeich Major, took to his IG to share a tribute to his protege, calling her family for life.

“Happy bday to the #LIBRAQUEEN no need fi say much the world know the 100 already! they say 2 a we a one of the greatest team jamaica has ever seen and we a put it out deh now to the world, your not only my artist but my friend,my business partner and family for life,” Romeich wrote. “You are one of them people who come in someone’s life and make a difference. Just live it up today have a great bday and nothing but blessings and love to you! Done know the gift them up already happy bday [Shenseea] #shenyengboss.”

Shenseea dropped a reply in the comments sayng, “Thank you Romeich! love you n thank u for everything.”

Romeich and Shenseea

Ding Ding also dropped by to share a message on his Story. “Happy happy birthday to me sister [Shenseea] yuh know how mi luv and proud a u already,” he wrote. “Live it up to the fullest muma.”

Over the years, Shenseea has grown very close to Romeich and Ding Dong, to the point where for a while, she was rumored to be dating her manager. The two have since cleared the air with those rumors, but some folks are still convinced they had more than an artist and manager relationship.

Aside from enjoying her 26th birthday, Shenseea has been busy touring and recording her sophomore album, due sometime early next year. She and her son are mostly in the United States, where she is pursuing a more international career.