Roddy Ricch Praised Kodak Black, 21 Savage For Being Resilient & Business Savvy

Roddy Ricch has high commendations for his former co-collaborators, 21 Savage and Kodak Black.

The “Balling’” artist recently sat down for an interview on Power 106 FM, where he spoke about how he felt about Kodak Black and 21 Savage. Released late last year,

Roddy Ricch collaborated with the other two artists on the track “hibachi” from his new album, LIVE LIFE FAST. The project, released late last year, was the sophomore to his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, which set Roddy’s career on an upward spiral.

The Compton-based rapper has raised high expectations, and in his latest sit-down, he talks about the life lessons he gleans from the artists he works with. In his interview, he makes it clear that he doesn’t just collaborate for likes and streams but aligns himself with artists who have similar values.

From there, he praised Kodak Black for being authentic and a friend in the music business.

“I spend a lot of time in Miami now, I be running into him, na he pulling up on me, wherever I’m at the club, he pull up on me. Being with Kodak it’s just it be cool to be around young ns that get it and f**k with a n***a you know what I’m saying It’s deeper than the music and you see a n***a in the streets and it’s cool, I like that type of sh*t,” he tells the radio host.

He also added that he is inspired by Kodak’s strength, especially after he served almost half of his prison sentence before being granted clemency by former President Donald Trump in January 2021.

“They became who they became before I ever was who I was even though I was who I was I felt like the world knew them first and Kodak is a very resilient person you feel me? I feel throughout a lot of adversity that Kodak has faced, he’s still overcame and he still one of dem n***gas in our generation that’s really pushing it,” he added.

Roddy Ricch also praised 21 Savage for being a level-headed artist and owning his masters and taking charge of his own business decisions.

“With 21 just from the outside looking in, I feel like he does his business very correctly, he kinda mirror me like…he handles his business like hustle, where he owns his masters and where he’s very smart about it,” he said.

Ricch added, “and he’s real quiet too that’s one thing I peep about 21, but he handle his sh*t you know what I’m saying that’s things I can respect about these individuals.”

In the meantime, the rapper is set to release new music for fans. Last week, he teased that he’s getting set to release his ‘The Big 3 EP’ and revealed the names of three forthcoming tracks he’s releasing- “Real Talk,” “Tootsies,” and “No Mop.”

The rapper did not release the date for the EP release, however, but his fans have been pretty excited for new music.

In the last week, he has also been in the news for not-so-good reasons.

The rapper was arrested on the way to the New York Governors Ball, where he was arrested for illegal gun possession, but the charges were later dropped. While on stage at Hot 97’s Summer Jam, he ensured that police knew how he felt as he said “f**k NYPD” ahead of his performance.