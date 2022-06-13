Roddy Ricch Calls Out NYPD At Summer Jam After Gun Charge Dismissed

Roddy Ricch shared some words for the NYPD at Summer Jam following his release from jail and subsequent dismissal of gun charges.

The rapper was released late Sunday evening, and while he missed his performance at the Governors Ball event in New York City, he was just in time for Summer Jam, where he called out the New York City Police Department over his detainment.

Roddy Ricch was arrested on Friday on the way to the Governors Ball, where he was set to perform. He and two others were detained after they were spotted by security at a checkpoint with a high-powered loaded gun in his car.

The rapper was booked and slapped with four charges, but on Sunday, he was released by the NYPD, and the charges were also dropped.

While no reason was revealed why the charges were dropped, Roddy Ricch, while on stage for Hot 97’s Summer Jam show, called out the police.

Almost immediately after getting onto the stage, a sleek-dressed Roddy in a long-sleeved leather shirt and pants launched his address to the police.

“New Jersey, you ready?” he asked the excited audience. “Can I hear everybody in here say ‘F*ck NYPD,’” he added.

Roddy Ricch then began his set with a verse from his “ROCKSTAR” collaboration with DaBaby starting with the lyrics that spoke about being a superstar.

“Brand new Lamborghini, f*ck a cop car / With the pistol on my hip like I’m a cop (Yeah, yeah, yeah) / Have you ever met a real n***(a rockstar? (Yeah) / This ain’t no guitar, b***h, this a Glock (Woo).”

The 23-year-old rapper performed alongside The City Girls, Shenseea, Cardi B, Yung Bleu, Saucy Santana, and NLE Choppa.

The NYPD has not given a statement as to what happened with the rapper on Friday or why he was charged for possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession thereof, as well as criminal possession of a weapon.

In any case, fans and even Roddy Ricch appeared happy to be free and about his business.