Rises in prices affect food for Christmas

Santo Domingo, DR During an economic crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, the realization of Christmas dinners such as Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and others before these holidays that Dominicans want to prepare will be affected. These activities imply significant expenses for Dominican families that live first hand the scarcity of economic resources. Every December, family members meet for dinner and celebrate the festivities, following tradition. However, the multiple extensions of curfew, unemployment, and post-Covid suspensions, and the increase in prices of articles in the basic basket threaten to alter the festivities’ custom. Rice, oil, chicken meat, red onions, cheddar cheese, pork, eggs, and cabbage are some of the foods that are part of the families’ Christmas tables, who are with “the cry to heaven” for their high prices. […]