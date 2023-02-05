Rihanna Plotting World Tour and Album Drop After Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna is set to perform in the United Kingdom for the first time in seven years, a report from the Daily Mail claims. The publication reported that Rihanna is planning to announce plans for a world tour after her February 12 Super Bowl Half Time Show performance.

Rihanna’s performance signals the first time she is performing on tour since 2016 after her ‘’Anti’ world tour ended in the UK. She last performed on stage at the 2018 Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden, but music took a backseat as she launched her beauty brands.

The publication claimed that a The Sun tabloid source shared that Rihanna has been planning a world tour starting with North America in 2023.

“She has her North American dates ready to announce for 2023 after the Super Bowl and it will be a matter of time before European dates are announced for 2024,” the source claimed.

Rihanna has been seen working in the studio over the last six months as fans speculate that her long-awaited album dubbed ‘R9’ was in production mode. The artist has been working on that album which is said to be a reggae project, since 2017, but there has been no confirmation from Rihanna.

In the meantime, Rihanna has been busy preparing for the Super Bowl Half Time Show after announcing her as the headliner last year. Rihanna had just given birth and headed back to work which included managing her Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty Brands as well as hitting the studio.

The artist has been spotted in Los Angeles, New York, where her beau A$AP Rocky is from, as well as Barbados, her childhood home. The artist reportedly plans to be in various years as she makes a musical comeback this year.

“Her plan is to set up mini residencies in major cities rather than visit multiple places,” the Sun source said.

In the meantime, there’s growing excitement around Rihanna’s performance. On Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles shared a video with team members singing the Rihanna songs they wanted the artist to perform. The Eagles are poised to take the NFL championship this year.