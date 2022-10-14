Rihanna Plotting 2023 Stadium Tour and New Music

It was the most welcomed news for Rihanna fans when she officially announced that she would be performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. After all, it’s been five years since she’s released any new music.

While there’s still no confirmation that she will perform new music at the halftime show, it looks like she will be taking to the concert stage after that performance. According to Hits Daily Double, the billionaire singer and fashion mogul is planning to hit the road on a stadium tour.

That tour is expected to kick off next year. That information remains a rumor, though, as no one from the “Diamonds” singer’s team has confirmed that the tour is happening. If it is true, she would be joining other artists who have used the Super Bowl performance as momentum to head into a worldwide tour.

There’s also hope that new music is around the corner, as the Fenty boss has been spotted in recent weeks heading into the studio. Earlier this year, in February, she confirmed that her upcoming album, tentatively titled R9, will focus on her reggae and dancehall roots.

Rihanna also shared that Pharrell Williams and The Dream were on the shortlist of producers helping her create what would be her highly anticipated 9th studio album.

Hits Daily Double also stated that Beyonce has been booking stadiums across the globe, and she is expected to announce her RENAISSANCE tour in the coming weeks. If both are confirmed, then fans will be looking forward to hitting the road with two of the most beloved musical stars next year.

Fans are obviously stoked at the potential tour, and many expressed their excitement on Twitter, like this fan who said, “So this is what she s been planning the whole time? Damn she good,” and another who chimed in, “Attending a Rihanna show next year in concert sometime frfr, fa sho. This really gonna be fire af.”

Check out some of the reactions below: