Rick Ross Shares Why He Told Meek Mill Don’t Trust Nicki Minaj

Rick Ross is standing by his advice to Meek Mill as he explained why he warned the Philly rapper not to trust his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj, who is rumored to be the reason for Meek’s beef with Drake.

Meek Mill and Rick Ross are currently on a press tour for their joint album Too Good to Be True, which will drop this Friday. While sitting down with Complex, “The Boss” rapper Rick Ross was questioned about the reason he brought up Minaj in his song.

In 2017, after Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj broke up, Ross mentioned her in his song “Apple Of My Eye” when he seemingly shaded the Trinidadian rapper.

“I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki, instead of beefing with your dog you just give him some distance,” Rozay raps.

It seems that Ross is now pivoting away from shading Nicki to only saying that he was advising Meek, although he could have done that without bringing up the “Super Bass” rapper.

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill

“That was a real line and what I was really referring to at the time was Meek and Drake having differences and that was me flowing with my gut, me talking to Meek… that was just me speaking a vibe,” he brushed off the question.

Meek Mill, on the other hand, seemed to explain away the verse, which he widely promoted as he beefed with the artiste after she broke up with him.

“Aye Ross don’t give a f**k that’s what it is,” Meek said.

It seems that Rick Ross and Minaj were on good terms before his shady verse. In 2013, Rick Ross was asked about the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper and DJ Khaled’s promotional video where the latter pretended to propose to her, which he said he didn’t mind.

However, Nicki seemingly dissed the rapper when she compared her butt to Rick Ross’s fatness in her 2014 “No Flex Zone,” where she rapped, “Hell no, you can’t use my lip gloss, pop a perc’, now I’m on lift off / A** still fat, it’s on Rick Ross, you b*tches make a n***a dick soft.”

Many felt that the rapper was dissing, and maybe even Ross was upset about it. The pair previously appeared on Kanye West’s “Monster” and her 2012 song “You Da Boss,” but since 2017, they have not worked together. Nicki Minaj fans felt he and Meek were using the “Barbie” rapper’s name for press time.

“Say the queen’s name you can get some ill press,” one fan said. “They Be In Them Meeting Like make Sure the Interviewer Bring up Nicki Name, That’s How We Gone Get Traction For The Roll Out,” another fan said. “They know how to Hein tractions just by using her name Smh,” a third answered.

Nicki Minaj also made a similar accusation in 2019 when she reacted to the lyrics two years after it was released, where she claimed that Meek praised her while she was with Meek but dissed her to sell his music.

“[He] texted dude after the [White House] meeting and said, ‘Yo, this chick is a keeper.’ I saw the text myself with my own eyes,” Nicki said. “And then you come out on an album when it’s time to sell some weak-ass f**kin’ album and disrespect Nicki Minaj? … Boy, sit your fat a** down.”