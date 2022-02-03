Rick Ross Reacts To Drake Unfollowing Rihanna & ASAP Rocky On Instagram

Rick Ross might have a way of consoling Drake after he unfollowed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on Instagram following her pregnancy reveal.

The Toronto rapper seem to be a trending topic ever since Rihanna revealed her baby bump. While Twitter is reacting to news of RiRi’s pregnancy, many are trolling Drake with the funniest memes online. On Monday, photos of the “Anti’ singer were shared online, showing her growing bump as she smiled while being out and about with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The news quickly went viral, with many sharing their excitement for baby Fenty, but others, including many male fans, have somehow felt it was the appropriate time to troll Drake for fumbling Rihanna.

Drake and Rihanna were rumored to have dated in the past. Some reports are that they met in 2005 on her ‘Pon Di Replay’ music video set and became friends. However, in or around 2009, the two of them were reportedly dating, but neither had confirmed the news. Drake also reportedly told the New York Times that Rihanna used him but later, he shared his love for the Bajan beauty when they collaborated for “Work” in 2016.

During his MTV Video Vanguard Award speech to introduce Rihanna, he professed his feelings for the singer, much to her embarrassment.

“She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old,” he said during the ceremony. “She’s one of my best friends in the world.”

Two years later, Rihanna confirmed that the two were not on talking terms. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either,” she explained. “It is what it is.”

Drake unfollowed her on Instagram after the statement, but recently, she and Drake appeared to be friends again as she and A$AP Rocky were spotted at his birthday event in Las Vegas last year. Rick Ross, who is a frequent collaborator of Drake, reacted to the news by suggesting they all go to one of his Wingstop franchise and eat some chicken wings and talk it over.

Rick Ross / IG

Fans have never gotten over Drake letting Rihanna slip through his fingers, though, and they did not let the opportunity pass again to send him reminders.

“The men are in shambles over Rihanna’s pregnancy. I love this. If I had to suffer when Drake got a woman pregnant, ya’ll have to suffer too…” one Twitter user posted.

“Nicki a mom and married and Rihanna is pregnant, Ik Drake somewhere sick,” another said. “Drake missed out on Nicki and Rihanna. Double L,” another said.