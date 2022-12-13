Residents Asked to Heighten Security Awareness for Christmas & Holiday Season

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Police are appealing to residents and visitors to heighten their security awareness, as they enter the busy periods of the Christmas and Holiday season.

Residents can also expect to see an increase in police patrols around the city and the various communities in an effort of ensuring the safety and security of all.

Additionally, the police are issuing several useful Crime Prevention Tips to assist members of the public to stay safe.

These include:

1. Residents should pay attention to their surroundings at all times; taking into consideration their personal safety and the safety of others.

2. Avoid listening to music on headphones whilst walking alone, and always try to use well-lit or busy areas at night.

3. If it can be avoided, do not carry around large amounts of cash on your person, and do not expose large sums of money or other valuable items, such as jewelry in public.

4. Be on the alert for counterfeit currency. In the event you come in possession of counterfeit currency, report the matter to the police without delay.

5. Beware of “Pickpockets” or “Bag-snatchers” during this Christmas Season. Ensure all valuables and monies are properly secured.

6. Be extremely cautious when using Automated Teller Machines. Ensure no one is loitering too close when inserting your PIN number or withdrawing cash.

7. Likewise, avoid distractions when removing your ATM card and cash from the machine, and avoid counting money in public.

8. Discontinue the practice of leaving valuable items in plain view of the public inside vehicles, and always ensure that your vehicle is properly locked.

9. Homeowners should make every effort to have their homes properly secured with quality locks on all doors and windows.

10. Likewise, household items such as washing machines, cooking gas cylinders, bicycles, tools, and other valuable items should also be properly secured around the house.

11. The Police are appealing to residents who have homes under construction to pay regular visits to construction sites to ensure that building materials are accounted for and remain secured.

12. Vegetable and Livestock Farmers are equally encouraged to visit their farms more frequently around this period and report all suspicious activities or theft to the police without delay.

13. Beware of fraudsters. Pay keen attention to anyone purporting to be a salesman or acting as an agent for a company or government department. Ask for proper identification before engaging that person or allowing them onto your property.

14. Beware of Online Fraud. Be cautious when conducting business online and avoid disclosing sensitive information without doing a proper background check.

15. Be on the alert for scammers. The police are aware of an ongoing mobile phone scam where certain criminal elements are calling business places requesting moblie credit (top-up) for, and on behalf of other people unknowing to them.

The police are asking business owners to pay closer attention to these activities and report all suspicious transactions.

16. Members of the public are advised against purchasing items that are believed to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

If you have information about any suspicious activity, kindly contact the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or, call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (8477).

The cooperation and support of every citizen will greatly assist the police in their efforts during this Holiday Season.

The Police Administration encourages all to have an enjoyable and incident-free Christmas Season.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com