Representatives of the health system welcome government agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech

There are unknowns about the logistics of storage and distribution and what is related to the maintenance of the refrigeration network, which guarantees the vaccine’s effectiveness. The Dominican Medical College (CMD), the National Union of Nursing Workers (Sinatrae), and the Vice Ministry of Collective Health described as “crucial,” “excellent,” “timely,” and “positive,” the signing of the agreement between the Government Dominican Republic and the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech to acquire 7.9 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19. With this package, the country reaches almost 20 million doses. “Excellent agreement. We congratulate the Government of Luis Abinader for this measure,” replied the Dominican Medical College (CMD) president, Waldo Ariel Suero, when contacted by Diario Libre. In principle, he said that this vaccine should be aimed at front-line health sector workers in the fight […]