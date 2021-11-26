Report 5 deaths and 508 cases of COVID in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Public Health reported that 508 new cases were reported positive for Covid-19, and five deaths in the last 24 hours were notified. Bulletin 617, issued yesterday by its General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), reports that 1,369 of ‘ Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) were made from these processed samples. Santo Domingo, the National District, and Santiago remain demarcations with the highest cases of the disease, with 97, 98, and 72, respectively. The report highlights that, to date, the Dominican Republic has 3,946 active cases, 406,021 registered, with 397,873 patients recovered from the disease and 2,032,332 suspected cases have been ruled out. Hospital occupation The Hospital Network has 2,261 COVID beds, of which 433 are occupied, for 19 percent, with 195 beds of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupied out of the 585 available […]