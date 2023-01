Carolyn Leacock has passed away.

She was in her 70s.

Also called Carlyn, Leacock was Barbados’ songbird and she inspired many great artistes from this little rock, including her niece the orange-haired songbird Nikita Herbert n?e Browne.

Leacock won many accolades over the years including the Caribbean Song Contest, accompanied by her brother James Leacock.

Tributes have started pouring in since news of her death broke last evening, January 12, 2023.