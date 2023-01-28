‘Registered male nurse’ arrested after reported knife attack on woman Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Denham Town Police have charged 35-year-old Sade Rampassard, otherwise called ‘Coolie’, a registered nurse of Walkway 34, Braeton Phase 2, Portmore, St. Catherine with attempted murder in connection with an incident that took place on Beeston Street, Kingston on Friday, January 20.

Reports are that at about 10:30 pm, Rampassard who had a knife held a woman by her hair and then used the knife to stab her several times. The woman was assisted to the hospital where she was treated. The incident was reported to the Police and an investigation was launched.

On Friday, January 27, Rampassard was charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

He is scheduled to appear before the St. Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, January 31.

NewsAmericasNow.com