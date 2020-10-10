Reactions to the President’s speech

Dominicans, who for days had expressed their disagreement with the possibility that the government would charge them new taxes during a health crisis, embraced the measures announced by the president last Thursday in a televised speech. Mostly they considered the suggestions to be positive, especially that of withdrawing the new taxes from the proposed General State Budget 2021. As expected, some entertainment figures immediately used the different social networks to express themselves regarding the dispositions that later will be carried out by the presidential cabinet. The TV presenter and producer, Mariasela Álvarez, was one of the first figures to express her feelings. Alvarez, who on many occasions, supports the feelings of the majority from her program Esta Noche Mariasela and also does so through social networks, thanked President Luis Abinader […]