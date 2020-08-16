Raquel Peña, from the education sector to the vice-presidency of the Republic in less than a year

Santo Domingo, DR Raquel Peña was elected on March 10 as Luis Abinader’s ballot companion in the Modern Revolutionary Party, leaving her position as financial vice-rector of the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PCMM). On July 5, after the elections’ results, she was elected to the position of being the second in command of the country. Peña will be the third woman to occupy the position of Vice President of the country. The first was Milagros Ortiz Bosch, in 2000. In 2012, Margarita Cedeño, who has been in office until August 16, 2020. Although she was not a well-known face in the political world until last March 10, when Abinader selected her as a ballot companion, Peña assured that politics was present throughout her life. In her home, […]