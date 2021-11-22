Ramon Orlando assures that reggaeton is not music, it’s entertainment

The renowned Dominican musician Ramon Orlando expressed in the program “El Super Meridiano” that urban artists are not music but entertainment. The producer and composer were also clear in saying that the world is terrible and full of problems. So today, what they are looking for is how to entertain themselves; that is why many have listened to these songs that these urban artists record. He revealed that these lyrics are full of violence, bad words, and constantly inciting the consumption of controlled substances. “They have tried to change, but the world is wrong and though they want decent things, it just doesn’t don’t work out. Imagine my son, a musician from the National Conservatory tells me that the biggest success right now is ‘I don’t know where you’re going […]