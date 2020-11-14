Rainfall decreases; seven provinces are on alert

The Emergency Operations Operations Center (COE) lowered the alert provinces to seven, and the National Meteorology Office (Onamet) predicts that today only short-lived showers will occur over the Central mountain range and areas of Los Haitises. On alert is Greater Santo Domingo. The provinces of La Vega, Barahona, Duarte, especially Bajo Yuna; Monsignor Nouel and San Cristóbal for possible urban and rural floods; flooding of rivers, streams, and ravines, also river slides. The Civil Defense reported that the last days’ rains left ten houses destroyed, nine isolated communities, three affected bridges, and 26 affected aqueducts. They recommend that residents in vulnerable areas or near rivers, streams, or ravines adopt the necessary measures to avoid loss of life and property damage due to floods and landslides. The Atlantic and Caribbean coasts will […]