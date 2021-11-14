Queen pulls out of Remembrance Sunday service after spraining her back

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The Queen , having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service,” a statement said.

Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on the Queen’s behalf, as in previous years.

Buckingham Palace had confirmed on Thursday that the 95-year-old monarch was well enough to attend the ceremony to commemorate those who have died in conflicts.

Queen Elizabeth’s decision to pull out of the Remembrance Day Sunday service after spraining her back is unrelated to her doctor’s recent advice to rest, according to a royal source.

