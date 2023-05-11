Quality Control’s Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas Responds To ‘Snitching’ Allegation

Quality Control’s co-founder Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas has stepped forward to address reports branding him a “snitch.”

Yes, in 2023, the topic of “snitching” is still an issue in hip hop, and there are strong opinions on both sides of the divide, with people like Boosie Badazz and 50 Cent maintaining their strong opposing views against any form of cooperating with law enforcement. Others, like Tekashi 6ix9ine, have embraced being police informants, and some others have remained neutral.

On Wednesday, some alleged paperwork hit the net alleging that Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas, the co-founder of one of hip hop’s biggest labels, Quality Control, allegedly cooperated with police in identifying the man who shot and killed his brother. In a message posted on his Instagram Story, Thomas says he never identified himself as a street member and insisted that he is not a rat.

“I see that 300 hundred Million got all them hating a*s ni***s mad back home,” Thomas wrote in a since-deleted statement. “Any body know me know my character. Our culture so f***ed up it’s sad y’all living this imaginary street dream. I’m changing lives and changing my family curse. I don’t got no love for no ni*** that try to kill me or mine. I ain’t in the streets never wanted to be I played the hand I was dealt and made something out of it, y’all bum a*s ni***s should do the same. Stop glorifying dumb sh**.”

Instagram

“RIP to my dawg Q a innocent man with 5 kids who lost his life to a bum ass ni*** who didn’t value his own,” he added. “I’m a, don’t ever confuse me with a. Now take that fraudulent incident report and stick it up y’all ass. I love my freedom so stop playing with it.”

Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas co-founded Quality Control Music, based in Atlanta, in 2013 with Kevin “Coach K” Lee. The label signed some big names in hip hop, including Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and City Girls (Yung Miami and JT). The label also represents Cardi B and Trippie Redd under management deals, although it remains unclear if Cardi B is still under a management contract with QCM.

In early 2023, HYBE acquires Quality Control from Thomas and Lee for a reported $300 million.