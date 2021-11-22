Qataris set their sights on SW tourism potential

Santo Domingo.- In order to attract investment towards projects that are structured in the form of public-private alliances, the executive director of the DGAPP, Sigmund Freund, held meetings with key investors from Qatar, in a official visit for the celebration of Dominican Week that took place from November 15 to 19 in Doha, the Qatari capital. Freund presented to the president of the First Bank of Qatar, Abdul Rahman Totongi and his team, the project “Cabo Rojo: Pedernales Tourism Development”, the economic and financial model that will be implemented in this new destination in the Dominican Republic and its great potential for the economic impact it will have on the region. In separate meetings, the official met with the president of the Alfardan Group, Fayad Mohamed Al-Khatib and with the […]