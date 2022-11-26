Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Sunday, November 27 Loop Jamaica

A surprise opening-match loss has Germany headed into their second game seeking an easy victory to avoid a second consecutive early World Cup exit.

Too bad the Germans play Spain in what should be anything but a leisurely Sunday stroll.

Spain routed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match for the most lopsided game of this year’s tournament.

Germany should be concerned about their fate as they try to avoid losing three consecutive World Cup games. Before Germany’s early elimination in 2018, the men’s team had not failed to advance out of the group stage since 1938.

The four-time World Cup champions were upset by Japan 2-1 on Wednesday. Spain and Japan lead Group E with three points each, while Germany and Costa Rica have no points.

Three other games are on for the day.

See Sunday’s schedule below:

Group E

5:00 am – Japan vs Costa Rica2:00 pm – Spain vs Germany

Group F

8:00 am – Belgium vs Morocco11:00 am – Croatia vs Canada