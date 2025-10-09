Dan apertura a la edición 27 de la Feria del Libro: Gobierno buscará llevar bibliotecas a todo el país Policía persigue hombre acusado de lanzar menor desde tercer nivel en Santo Domingo Oeste Tribunal varía coerción a dos implicados de muerte del niño Gioser Luis Feliz Dajabón, Duarte y Santiago: Provincias bajo alerta verde por lluvias este domingo Embajada de EEUU cierra centro de solicitud de visas de Sambil por las lluvias En procesión por el Día de las Mercedes deploran problemas sociales en barrios del Distrito Nacional
World News

Putin admits Russian role in 2024 Azerbaijani jet crash, offers redress 

09 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has told his Azerbaijani counterpart that Moscow will compensate Azerbaijan for its part in accidentally downing an Azerbaijani passenger plane last year, which had damaged relations between the two countries.

The Russian leader made the commitment on Thursday while meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, 10 months after the Azerbaijani Airlines crash that killed 38 of the 67 people on board and strained ties between the neighbours.

list of 3 items

end of list

Azerbaijani authorities had said the jet, en route from Baku to the Chechen capital Grozny, on December 25, 2024, was mistakenly hit by Russian air defence fire. The pilots then attempted an emergency landing in western Kazakhstan, but the plane crashed near Aktau, across the Caspian Sea.

Baku authorities also accused Moscow of denying the distressed aircraft permission to land in Russian territory, forcing the failed landing attempt in Kazakhstan.

Putin apologised for the “tragic incident” at the time but did not directly take responsibility on Russia’s behalf.

On Thursday, however, he acknowledged Russia’s role more explicitly, saying Russian air defence missiles had detonated several metres from the plane after Ukrainian drones entered Russian airspace.

He said Russia would provide Azerbaijan with appropriate compensation and ensure an “objective assessment” of the incident.

“Of course, everything that is required in such tragic cases will be done by the Russian side on compensation and a legal assessment of all official things will be given,” Putin told Aliyev in their first face-to-face meeting in a year. “It is our duty, I repeat once again … to give an objective assessment of everything that happened and to identify the true causes.”

Advertisement

Aliyev thanked Putin for monitoring the progress of an investigation into the deadly incident. “I would like to express my gratitude once again for the fact that you deemed it necessary to highlight this issue at our meeting,” Aliyev told the Russian president.

The jet crash had contributed to months of strained relations between the two former Soviet Republics.

But on Thursday, Putin described Baku as a “reliable” ally with which Moscow is “constantly working on security and defence”.

 

Support us

Related News

02 October 2025

Yasin Malik, Kashmir’s best-known separatist, an Indian intelligence asset? 

03 October 2025

March for 1968 Mexican student massacre eclipsed by support for Gaza 

29 September 2025

Gen Z protesters rally across Morocco demanding health, education reforms 

05 October 2025

Five killed across Ukraine in overnight Russian attacks 