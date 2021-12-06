Puerto Plata Summit will examine regional migration problems

The meeting is between Laurentino Cortizo, from Panama, Carlos Alvarado, from Costa Rica, and Luis Abinader. Puerto Plata, DR The third Assembly of the Alliance for Development in Democracy to be held in Playa Dorada next Friday, ten and Saturday, 11 will address migration issues and the promotion of commercial exchange. The meeting headed by Presidents Laurentino Cortizo of Panama, Carlos Alvarado of Costa Rica, and Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic is part of a strategic alliance whose first meeting was held within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly, and the second one in Panama City last October. This was revealed by the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, Jose Ignacio Paliza, who explained that this initiative is a consequence of the fact that the three countries […]