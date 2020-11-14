Public transport prices on the rise

Santo Domingo, DR Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dominican Republic has seen an increase of at least five pesos in the price of tickets on a public bus and car routes in the capital. The increase in fares was intended to compensate for the economic losses of the more than 150,000 public transportation drivers in Greater Santo Domingo since physical separation is necessary, and in a vehicle with six passengers, there should now only be four. However, the sacrifice that hundreds of thousands of citizens make daily to pay for physical distancing has a higher cost in some areas. In a tour of different concho routes in the capital by journalists from the LISTÍN DIARIO, it was found that the five pesos stipulated as an increase in fare have […]