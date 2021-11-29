Public transport drivers admit their vehicles are essentially flawed

Santo Domingo, DR Representatives of the National Confederation of Transport (Conatra) and the National Central of Unified Transporters (CNTU) expressed their position on the proposal of a new project of inspection of the vehicle fleet which seeks to establish an evaluation and registration of the vehicles which do not have the optimal conditions to circulate, as announced during the breakfast of Listin Diario by the general director of Private Public-Private Partnerships, Sigmund Freund. William Perez Figuereo, leader of the Central Nacional de Transportistas Unificados, declared that “you can make all the inspections you want and you will only find an exorbitant quantity of vehicles in disrepair and without brakes.” Mario Diaz of Conatra indicated that “we have been asking for this for more than five years and there are still […]