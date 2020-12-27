Public Health delivers equipment for sampling of covid-19 at Puerto Plata airport

PUERTO PLATA- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Saturday delivered the equipment for conducting coronavirus tests at the Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata while assigning the covid inspectors responsible for monitor compliance with the provisions aimed at preventing further infections from the disease and protecting travelers. The delivery was made to the airport authorities, the lawyer Héctor Villalona, ​​coordinator of the COVID inspection teams, who highlighted that the action seeks to mitigate the incidence of COVID-19 in the country and protect travelers Dominican absent, as well as the foreigners who visit the country. They explained that it would be done about the tests through the breath for the detection of the coronavirus. He explained that the interest of the Health authorities, led by Dr. Plutarco Arias, is […]