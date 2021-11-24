Public Health calls on the vulnerable to get vaccinated against influenza

Santo Domingo, DR As influenza is a stationary infection that can increase as lower temperatures are registered, the Minister of Public Health called on vulnerable people to go for vaccination before December enters, which is the country’s winter season. Dr. Daniel Rivera recalled that it is free, and the country has enough doses to vaccinate groups considered at risk. He pointed out that the vaccine is available in the different vaccination posts enabled for these purposes at the national level, especially in pediatric and maternal hospitals and throughout the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) network. “It is a free vaccine. It is good now that people take the opportunity to get vaccinated before December arrives, which usually drops the temperature a little more,” said Rivera, interviewed by Listin Diario. He […]