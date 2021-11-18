Public Health and MSMEs expect to complete 70% of the population vaccinated against COVID

Santo Domingo, DR The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, and the president of the Dominican Federation of Merchants (FDC), Ivan Garcia, announced a program called “Safe Christmas Mipymes,” They intend to vaccinate 70% of the Dominican population. The announcement was made at a press conference, where these authorities indicated that they would request to be vaccinated to microentrepreneurs, collaborators, relatives, and friends. Garcia stressed that the country must complete getting 70% of the population vaccinated since it is a tourist destination and it is necessary to have a safe Christmas. Rivera acknowledged that there is still no plan to avoid the increase in positive cases during the holidays. It was announced that starting next Monday, business people will begin the installation of some 200 vaccination posts and will prioritize the […]