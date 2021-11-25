Public Health affirms Covid-19 cases decrease

Santo Domingo, DR A systematic decrease in the notification of new cases of Covid -19 registered in recent weeks in most of the country’s provinces, except for Dajabon and the National District, which show increases. This was revealed yesterday by the Ministry of Public Health authorities, ensuring that the country entered the phase of decline in cases of the virus after the increase registered within the fourth wave of the pandemic. Meanwhile, after several weeks with daily reports of between 800 and 1,000 new virus cases, yesterday, the system notified a significant disposition by registering 470 new cases in the last 24 hours. The reduction also includes other indicators, including the seven-day incidence, positivity, and infection rate, revealed by Doctors Ronald Skewes and Eladio Perez, National Director of Epidemiology and […]