PSV operators told no speeding, overloading, detours during bus strike Loop Barbados

With the Transport Board buses off the island’s roads today, January 23, 2023, one official from the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) is calling on members and public service vehicle operators to stay within the confines of the law and drive with extra due care and attention.

Giving very stern words of caution, Director of Communications and Public Affairs Mark Haynes said, “To those drivers who think they can overdo today, no no no! Drive safely and not recklessly. It is imperative that all workers be of good behaviour and conduct themselves with the highest level of decorum. There is to be no overloading at all or going off routes.

“Speeding is not wise as workers have commuters’ lives in their hands and the general public can be at risk as a consequence of recklessness.”

Understandably, he noted that everyone wants to get to and from work and their appointments or examinations but he urged commuters to take some responsibility for their own safety as well.

Asked if any particular routes will suffer more significantly as they are only served by the Transport Board buses, Haynes said at this time, it is just an impact felt widely across the length and breadth of the island.

“It appears islandwide but in given circumstances, the Transport Board will have to use its judgement and advise on any route changes given that commuters islandwide are displaced by this dispute. All routes are hit hard as l understand it.”

Admitting that even the Alliance was caught off-guard by today’s industrial action taken by Transport Board drivers, he said that he is unsure how some of their members, who work under the TAP programme are affected or will be affected. He said, in fact, he is unsure if they knew but committed to the “hush hush” code that the Transport Board drivers had for this action.

“I am unable to definitively answer this. Those in the TAP programme operate under the direction and rules of Transport Board as this is all a contractual arrangement. So what I do know, is they have to be directed by Transport Board rules.”

