Protest called against mandatory presentation of vaccination card

Santo Domingo, DR. A group of people protested this Sunday in the Plaza de la Bandera against vaccination cards. Leaders of some movements such as “No tenemos miedo,” “Las intocables,” “Mujeres de acero,” “Toy cansao,'” “Dios, patria y libertad,” “G-10,” “La antigua orden dominicana,” among other independent organizations, have come together demanding what they call as “no violation of their rights, and freedom.” The representative of one of the attending groups, Wendy Santiago, explained to this newspaper that they will continue the demonstrations against the resolution issued by the Ministry of Public Health, which obliges citizens to carry the Covid-19 vaccination card to enter public spaces, accompanied by their identity card. “Those of us who are not vaccinated are not spreading any virus, because we are not carriers of any […]