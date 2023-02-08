Prison officer granted bail for tasing spouse

Black Immigrant Daily News

A PRISON officer was granted bail when she appeared before a Siparia magistrate to face charges of possession of a prohibited weapon after she tased her husband during an argument last July.

A police media release on Tuesday reported that the 36-year-old officer appeared before Magistrate Rehanna Hosein in the court last Friday. She was granted bail with a surety in the sum of $100,000.

According to police, the woman’s husband reported that he got into an argument with her on July 3.

During the argument, she woman threw something at him which led to a physical altercation, when she tased him.

A report was made to Siparia police and an investigation was launched by officers of the Special Victims Department. Police searched the home and found two Tasers.

The woman was arrested and charged on February 3. The charges were laid by PC Vijay Ramkissoon.

The probe was supervised by Snr Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Insp Ramphal, Sgt Taylor and Cpl Singh.

