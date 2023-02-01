Prime Minister Drew Praises the Work of Social Security Board

Black Immigrant Daily News

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 1, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Prime Minister and Minister Responsible for Social Security, the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has hailed the contributions of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board to the development of the nation over the years.

He was at the time delivering an address on Wednesday to mark the 45th anniversary of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board.

The anniversary is being observed under the theme “Transform Reform Thrive: Social Security 45.”

In his speech Prime Minister Drew spoke of the various areas where the Social Security Board has offered support.

“As a socially responsible organization, Social Security has demonstrated its commitment to nation building through its various programs. Annual donations to health and national security, education, capital investment in local development projects, support to youth programs and NGO’s, all add value to the core function of social security,” he said.

He noted that although Social Security has provided consistent support over the years, there needs to be a reform of its structure to ensure that it is sustainable.

“Without adjustments, to the current structure, our robust fund can be depleted by 2040 or thereabout. The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration is committed to ensure that the Reform Agenda is carried out and the best possible solutions are implemented over time to thrust Social Security into another 45 years of service to our people,” he said.

He also urged employers to commit to contributing to the fund for the benefit of their employees.

“As Minister with responsibility for Social Security matters, I make an earnest plea to Employers and the Self Employed, to remain compliant and make the required monthly, regular remittances to Social Security to meet the future needs of your staff who trust you to do the right thing on their behalf and to secure future benefits for yourself in retirement. I encourage all stakeholders to pay keen attention to social security matters and to ascribe to your rights and obligations as insured persons,” he said

As part of anniversary activities the Management and Staff of Social Security will worship together at Zion Moravian Church, on Sunday February 5th.

Other planned events include an Awards Gala, a Virtual Panel Discussion, Scholarship Induction Ceremony and Stakeholders Meetings.

-30-

NewsAmericasNow.com