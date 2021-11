Press Freedom Awards ceremony stands up for journalists in ‘increasingly repressive world’

The content originally appeared on: CNN

In the words of Committee to Protect Journalists executive director Joel Simon, “To practice journalism in the face of grave danger requires a profound sense of optimism and a sincere faith in humanity.”

Those qualities were on display Thursday night at the group’s International Press Freedom Awards ceremony in New York. Journalists from Guatemala, Mozambique, Myanmar, and other countries were recognized for their courageous work. The honorees did not travel to the US, owing to Covid-era concerns and uncertainty, but the fund-raising gala was back in-person, supplemented by an online streaming option.

You should read all about the CPJ honorees here . The quote that stuck with me most was from Matias Guente, executive editor of Canal de Mocambique and CanalMoz. His newsroom was gutted by an arson attack in August 2020. He was also pursued by local officials, harassed, and intimidated in recent years. “They can burn the newsrooms down,” he said, “but they can’t burn thoughts down. The threat of fire only increases what these arsonists fear most, the critical spirit.”

From my perspective, this annual event always reinforces the privileges of working in a flawed but ferociously free news environment like the US — a stark contrast to many other parts of the globe. Simon, who is stepping down from CPJ at year’s end after a tremendous 15-year run, said Thursday night, “I have always believed, and continue to believe, that a free society and a free people require a free press. People everywhere in the world deserve this. And we must continue the fight on their behalf.”

