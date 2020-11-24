Presidential request to extend the state of emergency for 45 more days

With the new extension, the government could continue to apply proportional and temporary restrictions to the freedoms of transit (curfew), association, and assembly. Santo Domingo, DR After many rounds in which he delegated the decision to the Health Policy Cabinet’s technical team, President Luis Abinader yesterday asked the National Congress for the third extension of the state of emergency. The request, deposited in the Chamber of Deputies, could be known tomorrow when this legislative body is in session. The ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and its allies have a majority. This new extension supports the bloc of deputies of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), which retains the second majority in that chamber. This December 3, the current state of emergency expires, approved by the National Congress for 45 days, and […]