President zaps 6 generals into retirement

Santo Domingo.- The Executive Power ordered on Thur. retired Lt. Gen. Rubén Darío Paulino Minister of Defense, according to Decree 318-20 released Saturday. The same decree also reties Maj. Gen. Ney Aldrín Bautista, director of the National Police. Likewise Decree 319-20 retires Vice Adm. Emilio Recio Segura, head of the Dominican Navy; Maj. Gen. Estanislao Gonell Regalado, Chief of the Army, and Brig. Gen. Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE). Decree 320-20 retires Maj. Gen. Richard Vásquez Jiménez, chief of the Dominican Air Force.