President Abinader says that COVID-19 “is under control” in the Dominican Republic

The president offered the information in an interview with El País, which was published this Saturday. Dominican President Luis Abinader declared that the COVID-19 pandemic in the Dominican Republic “is controlled” by the authorities, although he ruled out a return to normalcy for the time being. The president referred to the issue when interviewed by the Spanish newspaper El País. The news was published this Saturday, December 26, in the web version of the newspaper. The exact date of the interview, which took place at the Dominican Government Palace, is unknown. Referring to the country’s coronavirus situation, Abinader explained that the death rate of the disease “is one of the lowest.” He also noted that the occupation of the beds destined for the disease is around 30%; 50% of […]