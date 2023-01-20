Positions drawn for National Schools Panorama finals

Black Immigrant Daily News

Providence Girls Catholic School principal Krisal Gorin, left, pulls for position for QRC-Providence Steel Orchestra in Sunday’s Junior Panorama Finals during Friday’s draw at the Ministry of Education, Port of Spain. Looking on is Ministry of Education Visual and performing Arts Curriculum Officer Patrice Newton. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

ALL is set for the 2023 National Schools Panorama finals – secondary and primary schools – on Sunday as the positions at which the bands will perform have been drawn.

The draw was done at the Ministry of Education’s head office in Port of Spain on Friday afternoon.

The competition, which is being hosted in collaboration with the Pan in Schools Coordinating Council and Pan Trinbago, will take place at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain from 9am.

A total of 20 school bands will be performing.

PRIMARY SCHOOLS ORDER

1) Santa Maria RC – Trouble In the Morning

2) Carenage Boys’ Government Primary School – Mash Up

3) Success RC – Famalay

4) Guaico Presbyterian – Same Way

5) Couva AC – Mash Up

6) St Mary’s Government – Mash Up

7) Vance River RC – Mash Up

8) Febeau Government – Year For Love

9) St Gabriel’s Girls’ RC – Happy Place

10) Tamana RC – Out and Bad

SECONDARY SCHOOLS ORDER

1) Bishop Anstey, Port of Spain – Lorraine

2) Pleasantville Secondary – Same Way

3) El Dorado East – People

4) St Francois Girls’ College – Mash Up

5) Holy Cross College – Dead or Alive

6) South East Port of Spain – Out and Bad

7) Queen’s Royal College/Providence Girls – Survivors

8) St Joseph’s Convent – Band From Space

9) Naparima College combined – Big Bad Soca

10) Bishop Anstey, East – Hall of Fame

