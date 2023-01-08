Portland farmer stabs girlfriend ‘all over’ in reported jealous rage Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Quton Smith, a 28-year-old farmer of Red Hassle Road, Port Antonio in Portland, was arrested and has now been charged with wounding with intent following an incident that occurred in Duncan Hill in the parish on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Reports are that about 8:30 pm on that date, Smith’s girlfriend went to a relative’s house to pick up her child.

Smith allegedly showed up at the location and started accusing his girlfriend of cheating.

An argument developed between them, during which Smith reportedly pulled a ratchet knife and stabbed the female multiple times all over her body.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital, where she was admitted for treated.

Smith was arrested, and was charged on Saturday, January 7.

His court date is being worked on.

NewsAmericasNow.com