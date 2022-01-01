Popcaan Ring In New Year’s With Davido, Stefflon Don, Stonebwoy In Ghana

Popcaan ring in the New Year in Africa with some famous friends including Davido, Stefflon Don, and Stonebwoy.

The Unruly Boss shared some highlights of his New Year’s Eve celebrations in Africa via his Instagram. 2021 is undoubtedly one of Popcaan‘s most successful years of his career, with notable achievements like earning his fourth silver certification with “Come Over” and his album Fixtape being the most streamed album by a local artist. Thus, it only makes sense for the “El Gringo” artist to end the year with a big celebration.

Popcaan linked up with African musicians Davido and Stonebwoy to ring in the New Year in the best way they know how, by attending one of the biggest and most exclusive parties in Ghana, Africa, dubbed The Gatsby Gala.

Hosted by billionaire entrepreneur Freedom Jacob Caesar, the event had a star-studded list that included artists like Stefflon Don, Chi Ching Ching, and Tiwa Savage.

Popcaan made sure to dress to impress for the event wearing a black and white tuxedo accessorized with the biggest chains and watches one will ever see, which were, of course, all embedded with gold and diamond. And it would not be a Popcaan outfit if he didn’t have in his signature braids.

Simply celebrating with his friends wasn’t enough for the St. Thomas native as he also became the man of the night when he dropped heavy cash for a bottle of champagne. It all started when the host of the event, Freedom, who also goes by Cheddar, had an impromptu auction of his Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Gold Brut wine which usually costs around $300. Shockingly the starting price of this one was $20,000. We should point out that this figure is in GHS, the symbol for Ghanaian Cedi.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Popcaan is seen outbidding someone for the champagne with an offer of $100,000. This converts to roughly US$16,000. The award-winning artist was immediately brought onto the stage by Cheddar himself, who told him the champagne was unique.

“It’s the only FJC Ace of Spades with gold dust in it. You want to know what is inside? It’s full of wisdom.”

If you were like many who wished they could celebrate with Popcaan, well, you don’t have to wait long as Popcaan also took to social media to upload the official poster for his concert in the Gambia. Popcaan has always loved the Gambia ever since he first visited back in 2008 and spent the day with their president. Ever since fans in the Gambia have been pleading for him to perform in their country, and lucky for them, Popcaan answered.

Titled ‘Popcaan Unruly,’ it will be at the Independence Stadium and will also feature some of Gambia’s finest. The ‘Come Over’ deejay captioned the post, “Yeman it real so don’t ask again!!! Move in Gambia!! Yk know eeh guy #demdead.”

The comments were immediately filled with both Gambians excitement for the concert and Kenyans hoping they would have the same luck and asking the ‘Way Up’ artist if he could go to Kenya.