Popcaan Detained In The UK, Authorities Claim He’s A Gang Leader

Popcaan says someone in Jamaica gave British authorities information claiming that he is a gang leader resulting in him being detained.

The dancehall artiste was in Africa for the past two weeks touring and mingling with local celebrities and fans. While he had an eventful time in the motherland, Popcaan again had more drama soon as he touched down in the United Kingdom from Africa, where British authorities held him for several hours.

“I would like to know why someone with authority in Jamaica send information to England immigration that I’m a gang leader and I got charge with firearm, this is not cool at all from my own country, why I have to be sitting in immigration for over 3 hours?” the Unruly leader tweeted.

To be clear, Popcaan’s Unruly outfit is not identified as a criminal gang but as a musical collective with a record label and dealings in concert promotion and merchandising. The artiste also has no known firearm charge on his records.

His recent court case was for traffic offenses in his native parish St. Thomas. He pled guilty to those charges and paid a $10,000 fine, and was sent on his way by a judge.

In another tweet, Popcaan seemingly asks Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport, Babsy Grange, for help in clearing his name.

“[Babsy Grange] I try to ask for your help with this before, Why people from my own country fighting popcaan and telling lies about me and sending it to other countries?? I don’t know what cause but it needs to be off my name,” Poppy tweeted.

“Ego will make you destroy yourself and a whole nation!!! Humility dweet,” the deejay said in an earlier tweet.

At the time of this publication, Popcaan was still detained by British immigration authorities. Both he and members of his entourage were held shortly after arriving in the country on a flight from Africa. The “Money Speak” deejay visited Ghana, where he rang in the New Year with Davido, Stefflon Don, Stonebwoy, and more celebrities at the annual Gatsby Gala hosted by billionaire entrepreneur Freedom Jacob Caesar.

Popcaan made headlines at the event after being the highest bidder of $100,000 on a rare bottle of Ace Of Spade champagne.

Popcaan was again in the headlines when a video surfaced showing him seemingly being escorted by police from a tense situation where a fight allegedly broke out at a bar he was partying at. Cops quickly swarmed the bar in an effort to get the situation under control. Multiple local reports allege that three men tried to rob Popcaan of his jewelry, but the artiste later denied the claims.