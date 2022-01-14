Popcaan Adds Some Dancehall Flavor To Amber Mark’s “Softly” Remix

Popcaan has added some dancehall flavor to Amber Mark’s “Softly” remix released on Thursday.

The sultry single, which was originally released back in November last year, is just the tip of the iceberg for what Amber has to offer in the coming weeks. The “Lose My Cool” singer is preparing to release her debut album, “Three Dimensions Deep,” on January 28 via PMR/Interscope Records.

The fresh remix sees Popcaan taking over the second verse with his unique Jamaican sound, creating a collab fans say they did not know they needed.

“Baby I might spend the night wid yuh, inna yuh zone yeah mi like fi go, Make yourself at home, mi love yuh cologne, we fly to Rome mi a ride wid yuh” Popcaan spits on the smooth rhythm before a melodious Amber returns on the chorus.

With two weeks remaining before the full album’s arrival, fans are welcoming the unexpected collaboration and hailing Popcaan for adding a fresh sound to the already soaring song. “Love the collab!!” one person commented, while another added, “Popcaan took this song to the next level!”

Popcaan

This is not the first remix of the track since it’s the original release. The New York-based artist had previously welcomed Nigerian DJ Cuppy on the song about a month after its release, a remix that also received a range of positive feedback as fans anticipate the full upcoming project.

Speaking on the project, the 28-year-old Grammy-nominated artiste said, “Three Dimensions Deep is a musical journey of what questions you begin to ask yourself when you start looking to the universe for answers. I can only go as deep as the third dimension as that’s how we see the world, but what about when you start looking to the universe within for answers.”

In the meantime, Amber becomes the latest to be added to the multi-award-winning Popcaan’s list of international collaborations. The Jamaican dancehall star had already joined forces with the likes of Drake, Davido, PartyNextDoor, Tory Lanez, and much more over the years of his striving career.