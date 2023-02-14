Policewoman’s son gunned down in Moruga home

Black Immigrant Daily News

POLICE are investigating the murder on Monday night of the son of a policewoman who is based at the Homicide Investigations Bureau.

The murder of Damion Blackwell, 21, has shocked now only his immediate family and friends but also residents of Sixth Company Village in New Grant, some of whom had hailed him for being a role model in the community.

Blackwell worked as an orderly at the San Fernando General Hospital and was a second-year electrical engineering student at the University of TT.

A police report stated that around 9 pm, he was in the yard of his home washing his car when a gunman approached and opened fire on him.

The wounded, bleeding man ran into the house with the gunman following him. The gunman shot Blackwell several times in the house, killing him on the spot, before running off.

Blackwell grew up and lived with his father, Anslem Blackwell, aka Preacher, a well-respected church-goer in the community. He was also the son of a policewoman who works at the Homicide Investigations Bureau.

No arrest has been made.

This story will be updated later, when more information comes to hand.

