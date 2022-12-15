Policewoman needed 13 stitches after being knocked down by maxi

Black Immigrant Daily News

A police constable (WPC) assigned to the Transit Unit has been discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and is on sick leave after she was knocked down by a maxi taxi while on duty on Tuesday morning.

Police said she received 13 stitches to the back of haer head, legs and lower back after surgery, and is still in severe pain.

They said she was part of a team of transit police officers at a roadblock near the Aranguez Savannah, on the Priority Bus Route, when she called on a maxi taxi to stop.

The driver did not stop, knocking her down.

Police said the driver was questioned and allowed to leave as enquiries continue as to whether he broke the law.

The North Eastern Division is continuing the investigation.

