Police will increase patrols starting this Monday due to curfew

BOCA CHICA.-The National Police will increase the patrol from this Monday throughout the country to ensure compliance with the curfew and distancing measures. The information was offered by the director of the National Police, Major General Edward Sánchez González. They explained that 1,200 new agents of the law enforcement institution would be added to the patrol. Sánchez González explained that the National Police are prepared to enforce the new curfew schedule. He specified that the 1,200 new agents would be disseminated nationwide and a large part in Greater Santo Domingo. He asked the Dominican population to comply with the measures adopted by the Ministry of Public Health. Daily, the agents of the National Police arrest thousands of people who do not comply with the presidential mandate of the curfew. The […]