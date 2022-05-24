Police raid leaves at least 22 dead in Rio de Janeiro

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Sao Paulo, Brazil (CNN)At least 22 people have died in the bloody aftermath of a raid carried out by Rio de Janeiro’s military police on Tuesday.

Authorities said a gunfight broke out after police were shot at while preparing to enter Vila Cruzeiro, an underprivileged community where leaders of an alleged criminal group were suspected to have gathered.

In an official note released by its press office on Tuesday night, Rio’s military police said that although “necessary,” the raid could not be considered successful given the loss of life.

“It is not possible to consider a success an operation that resulted in death,” the statement read.

In an earlier press conference, Rio de Janeiro Military Police Secretary Luiz Henrique Marinho Pires had said the operation was spurred by “criminal migration” into the neighborhood, which he said houses drug traffickers from other states.

