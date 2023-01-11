Police investigation still ongoing into State House shooting

Black Immigrant Daily News

Twenty-five-year-old Bethel Ikena Chinezie, the Nigerian national who attempted to invade State House almost one month ago, is in stable condition, according to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum on Tuesday.

And although this suspect has been questioned by detectives, Blanhum has said, he cannot reveal any further information; however, he has posited that “investigations are ongoing.”

Chinezie has been removed from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital, and is recuperating under guard. Presently, he is not allowed any visitors.

On the morning of Thursday, December 15, 2022, Chinezie presented himself at a southern guard hut at State House, located near Carmichael Street, with a demand to see the President.

Cautioned about having to be processed before entering the compound, Chinezie resisted being so processed before whipping out a knife from a pouch he was carrying and using same to stab one of the guards, Teon Perreira, five times about his body and to his neck.

After injuring Perreira, Chienzie relieved a female guard of her firearm and retreated from the guard hut. It was then that shots rang out in the usually quiet neighbourhood, much to the alarm of those residing in the environs. Civilian videos of this Thursday morning ordeal captured Chinezie walking backwards from the guard hut while continuing to exchange gunfire with the Presidential Guards and other ranks.

The severely injured Nigerian national was later surrounded, intercepted, and disarmed by ranks; and both he and the injured guard were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) for immediate medical attention. Chinezie was placed on life support while Perreira was treated and admitted as a patient. He was later discharged.

At the scene of the shooting, Police ranks retrieved a 9mm pistol and seven 9mm spent shells. While there were no other injuries reported, there was visible damage to nearby business entities. It was reported that Chinezie was at the time employed with a cleaning service company. He arrived in Guyana on March 13, 2020, and previously worked at a security company.

